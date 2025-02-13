The Apprentice - episode 3 review: Lord Sugar fires 'disruptor' but how did Sussex contestant Melica Moshiri get on?

Melica Moshiri and her team had to shop for certain products in Shakespeare country in episode three of The Apprentice – and here is how they got on.

Melica, who is proud to be representing Worthing on the series, is the ambitious owner of a thriving AI tech recruitment business.

Looking to connect her passions for business and travel, Melica’s goal is global. This driven and skilled salesperson is set on her biggest challenge yet, to recruit business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar as her next business partner.

There are spoilers in this article.

Melica Moshiri on The Apprentice | Picture: FremantleMedia Ltd,

Melica was on the losing team in the first week but was not in danger of being fired after selling the highest priced ticket for a tour in Austria. See our episode one review and verdict here. And you can read our episode two review here.

These are our thoughts on episode 32 of The Apprentice 2025.

The task – Melica’s highlights

The candidates are sent to Shakespeare’s birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon, to secure nine items – the staple shopping task in The Apprentice.

Melica was in the kitchen with a can of baked beans when Lord Sugar surprised them at their house, where he told them about the task.

‘It’s all about the art of negotiation’ said Lord Sugar. Whichever team spends the least amount money wins the task.

Melica was told to swap teams along with Dean. Nadia and Liam went the other way. Dean was Project Manager.

The items included pre-1900 pocket watch, a whole fleece ‘sheared today’, rhubarb, picked today, Ophelia (six bottles), concave shoes (a pair in steel), Coal Hod, boat hook, sweet avalanche and a peacock quill. Dean’s strategy was not clear. When asked what his priority was – time or cost – he said ‘both’.

Dean picked Mia as his sub-team leader, but Melica piped up and said ‘on previous task I have made the most sales haven’t I?’

Melica said it should be put to vote, but none voted for her. She asked for a second vote, but there was not one. Melica was then put on the sub team. They were charged with getting the Sweet Avalanche, the whole fleece, the Ophelia and the Rhubarb. If you don’t know what rhubarb, it’s like ‘pink celery’!

Melica and the sub team went to get a fleece first. Melica nearly scuppered the deal by saying they retail at £25-£30 when Mia was looking for closer to £10, but Melica helped get it to £18. On the journey after the buying the fleece, Melica said she thought they worked well as a team. Mia did not agree and asked for no interruptions on the next negotiations.

One of the worst/greatest haggles ever – Nadia tried to haggle the fleece down from £20 to £1.50. They settled at £12.50. Cheaper than Melica’s team.

Dean and Frederick (Melica’s team) negotiated for Pocket Watch at £53 – £22 under the asking price.

Melica was then involved with the rhubarb – which they chose to pick themselves – at £2.95 a kilo, which totals £14.75. But they ended up picking up more than the 5 kilos, higher than the specification.

The other team got it for £3 per kilo, total of £15, but they didn’t have to pick their own.

Melica pushed for a bargain bunch of the Sweet Avalanche and tried to get 60% off. The sub team then decided to offer to shout about the flower shop to get the cost down and it worked. Mia was not impressed with Melica’s negotiation skills and said she was ‘rude’.

On the concave shoes, Jordan (Melica’s team) negotiated well and got them £4.50 les than the other team.

There was the usual sprinting and panicking as the deadline rose and they had to meet at Warwick Castle. Melica’s team all got back on time.

The Boardroom

Lord Sugar started with ‘If Music be the food of love...’ from Twleth Night and got a round of applause. Melica’s first contribution was saying about how she pointed out they picked too much rhubarb. Lord Sugar said he would not accept the rhubarb because it wasn’t to the specification. Melica then said would have interjected but the feedback she got earlier from Mia put her off. Mia then said she didn’t appreciate her contribution because it was ‘fictitious’. Jonny seems to have made the most errors on Melica’s team.

The result

Dean/Melica’s team: They got seven correct items for £360.40p – they got a fine for the rhubarb, and a fine for not getting the coal hod which resulted in £160odd being added to their total. Total spend £535.15p

Max’s team: They got eight items for 261.20p – they did not buy the Ophelia wine and got an incorrect boat hook, plus they were late. They got fines of £377.94p. Total spend £639.14.

Result: Melcia’s team win! Their treat was to watch an immersive experience of the Gunpowder Plot.

Who got fired?

Max took Liam and Carlo back into the boardroom. Lord Sugar liked Liam’s idea about the boat hook so he remained in the boat hook.

Carlo was called a disrupter and said it was difficult to ignore what people have said about him. He said that Max made some fatal errors and was mainly responsible for the failure of the task.

Lord Sugar’s gut told him to fire Carlo. He told Max his scapegoat has gone and he now has his eye on him.

Verdict on Melica

It was Melica’s most prominent episode yet but it was not all positive. More than once she interrupted during negotiations and that rubbed colleagues and punters up the wrong way. She should have spoken up more on the rhubarb and getting the weight down.

But she admitted it was because Mia’s feedback earlier in the task. She stood up for herself in the boardroom when confronted by Mia. It was all irrelevant in the end as the team won quite convincingly in the end.

Next week’s task

15 candidates remain – next time they have to turn ‘crops into cash’. Melica is seen shouting ‘Pizza for £10s each’.