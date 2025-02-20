The Apprentice - episode 4 review: One of the quickest firings ever as Sussex contestant Melica dresses as a tomato

Melica Moshiri and her team had to turn ‘crops into cash’ in episode 4 of this year’s the Apprentice – and here is how they got on.

Melica, who is proud to be representing Worthing on the series, is the ambitious owner of a thriving AI tech recruitment business.

Looking to connect her passions for business and travel, Melica’s goal is global. This driven and skilled salesperson is set on her biggest challenge yet, to recruit business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar as her next business partner.

There are spoilers in this article.

Melica Moshiri tries to sell pizzas dressed as a tomato | Picture: BBC

These are our thoughts on episode 4 of The Apprentice 2025.

Sussex contestant Melica Moshiri in the boardroom | Picture: FremantleMedia Ltd

The task – Melica’s highlights

The candidates met Lord Sugar at New Covent Market, the biggest hub for fruit and veg. Lord Sugar gave the teams half a tonne of fresh produce to ‘turn into cash’.

They have turn their produce into a dish to serve to the public as well as selling in bulk to trade. He also arranged a meeting with a corporate client who are look to place a bespoke order. ‘This is all about maximising revenue,’ said Lord Sugar.

Melica’s team won the toss and chose tomoatoes.

Melica kicked off discussions on the team name, saying: ”Anyone got any suggestions.” They decided on Team Ascendancy – Mia was project manager. The other team went with Team Parallel – with Nadia as project manager.

On Melica’s team, they went for Pizza. Team Potato had a disagreement on what to serve – and Nadia wanted to go for bangers and mash. The others wanted potato skins. Mia chose Melica and Dean to join her in making the food. Fred was sub team leader.

Nadia seems to be upsetting her team by making random choices, such as making Keir sub-team leader despite having no food experience, whereas as Dr Jana spoke about his experience selling to restaurants. Bemusing decisions! And Nadia really doesn’t like garlic mash. And it turns out the cost was an astonishing £4.80 per dish.

Melica expressed concerns about having meat on the pizzas and the cost that may incur. She suggested a vegetarian option.

The pizza they came up with cost 88p to make. The sub-team had Zizzi as their corporate client and agreed to sell 150kilo at £5.10p a kilo. They needed to prepare to tomatoes for a bruschetta mix to a specification of 1cm chunks each.

Team Parallel had a pricing debate with representatives from pub chain Fullers and need to prepare roast potatoes.

They were up at 4am the next day to sell to the public and prepare the food for the corporate clients. Baroness Brady quickly pointed out Nadia’s team unnecessarily spent £87.50 because of the wrong price was written on the purchase order.

Team Tomato were struggling with the dicing. They underestimated how long it would take to that many tomatoes.

They decided to focus on the pizzas and Melica was loving making pizzas as the camera focussed on her kneading the dough.

Nadia’s team is providing the comedy gold – they seemed to be falling out all over the place.

And when they were out selling to the public, they were trying to flog it for £13. Outrageous.

Mia decided her team would sell the pizzas for £10 each. Melica was dressed as a tomato as she shouted about the product. Emma was selling ok and in a talking head, she said she was concerned Melica’s approach was ‘intimidating’.

Fullers weren’t happy with the potatoes and knocked the cost down to £3 per kilo.

Team Tomato only delivered 20kilo, which left the Zizzi people unimpressed – 130kg short. They had to settle at £3.50 – and only made £76.

Melica did not get a lot of screen time, but they celebrated at the end of the selling day by eating their own product.

The Boardroom

Lord Sugar used his pen to decide who to pick on first, and it pointed to Nadia’s team. There was a lot of discussion about the dish choice and and the miscalculation of sausages.

On Team Tomato, there was a lot of focus on the underestimation of the tomatoes and looked like it could cost them. Melica’s name was no mentioned

The result

Team Ascendancy (Melica): They spent £183.10 on their ingredients. They made £350.93 from market and trade sales – a profit £167.83p.

Team Parallel: They spent 635.90p. They made £562.50p which was a loss of £73.40p.

Result: Melica’s team win! For their reward they got a veg-packed Italian cooking masterclass with Gennaro Contaldo.

Who got fired?

One of the worst performances I have ever seen from project manager, all signs pointed to her getting fired. The dish choice, the costs, the decision not cut the potatoes to the specifications were key in them failing in the task. Nadia brought Dr Jana and Keir back – which seemed bonkers considering they made a profit. Karen, Tim and Lord Sugar all agreed there was only one person to blame. When they came back in, Lord Sugar said: “We can’t find any other reason for the failure of this task than your decision to go with bangers and mash. It killed the task.’ One of the quickest firings ever! He told Dr Jana he will be project manager on the next task. Keir said, ‘one of the easiest boardrooms ever’.

Verdict on Melica

A quiet week. Melica seemed to like making pizzas and tried her hardest to sell the pizzas dressed as a tomato, but as Emma said, she was loud and ‘intimidating’. We did not see her actually make a sale but that could have been an editing choice. And in the boardroom she said nothing. A good strategy to keep quiet while your team is winning!

Next week’s task

They have to create a new Chocolate Easter Egg. Melica did not feature, but Lord Sugar mentioned someone resigning!