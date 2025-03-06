The Apprentice - episode 6 review: Table-laying shocker for Melica, but did her team win the Türkiye task?

Melica Moshiri and her colleagues travelled to Türkiye in episode 6 of this year’s The Apprentice – and here is how she got on.

Melica, who is proud to be representing Worthing on the series, is the ambitious owner of a thriving AI tech recruitment business.

Looking to connect her passions for business and travel, Melica’s goal is global. This driven and skilled salesperson is set on her biggest challenge yet, to recruit business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar as her next business partner.

There are spoilers in this article.

Melica with her colleagues in the house: Picture: FremantleMedia Ltd

These are our thoughts on episode 6 of The Apprentice 2025.

Sussex contestant Melica Moshiri in the boardroom | Picture: FremantleMedia Ltd

The task – Melica’s highlights

The contestants had to get to London Heathrow. They speculated what the task might be while getting ready and Melica chortled: “I reckon we will be in the water in our bikinis.”

Lord Sugar, via tablet, told the teams they were being sent to Türkiye to sort a corporate away day. Chisola was PM of the Bodrum team and they chose an Off Road Jeep Safari and DIY team building experience – to save money.

Day 1

Melica’s team were in Cappadocia – Keir was PM and wanted traditional team building and was deciding between carpet weaving and clay pottery. Melica said: “There are not many places in the world you can do carpet weaving, you can do pottery anywhere.”

Keir agreed and chose that. Keir chose Max and Dean to join him on the experience team, Melica put herself forward for sub-team leader, but Mia gazumped her. Melica did not look happy! “I was very surprised Mia was chosen as sub-team leader, I didn’t ready get a chance ti say anything about that. Yes, she has a very strong catering background and she is very passionate about food, but so am I,” said Melica. “I know a lot about Turkish cuisine, probably more than she does.” Not bitter at all.

Melica was with Mia, Jordan and Amber-Rose as they tasted the food they are going to serve. Mia was liking the food, but Melica said: “I’m really not liking that, I can really taste cumin.” That seemed to offend the chefs. They selected another dish, again Melica said: “That is an acquired taste.” Mia was not happy with the negotiation and said the negative feedback was incredibly disrespectful.

Keir started negotiations with the client at €4,000 (€400 per head) flat fee, but they were negotiated down to €3,550 (€355 per person). The other team charged €400 per head fee.

Melica and the sub team then had a go at the carpet-weaving and Jordan negotiated a good deal.

Keir, Max and Dean didn’t seem overly pleased with the cost of the food and drink negotiated by the sub team.

Day 2

Melica and the sub team were in the kitchen. Melica was shown holding a massive whisk. Mi said: “You don’t need to use that, it’s comical.”

Chisola’s team were running the off-road jeep safari and it was incredibly awkward, including a weird Olive chat from Johnny.

Melica was laying the table but wasn’t comfortable doing it on her own and asked for help, but Mia told her to do it on her own. Melica said: “This is not my job, I am going above and beyond in this task.” She them mumbled to herself: “I am not a waiter, I am a lady in the in the kitchen, I am a dishwasher, Miss Dishwasher.” Odd.

Keir’s clients seemed to enjoy their Air Balloon ride.

Dean was fuming about the table prepared for the fine dining, aiming his frustration at Melica. The white wine was also warm. One of the clients complained ‘it’s not cold enough’. They also complained about the shape of the bowls as they were messy. The spilled food over the managing director’s trousers.

This was turning out to be the most awkward episode of the series yet.

Both sides not providing the fine-dining element promised.

Mia was praised for food though and the clients were very impressed.

The Boardroom

Lord Sugar went to Keir’s team first. Lord Sugar got interrupted by his phone, which must be a boardroom first. Max said he was disappointed with the way the table was laid and that the wine was warm. Melica got defensive and said she went down straight away to get the wine cooler – Lord Sugar said that was too late. Melica said she was on her own, but Mia said: “It doesn’t take two people to lay a table.”

If their team loses, Melica could be in trouble.

Lord Sugar was quite critical of Chisola’s team, especially not selecting wine in the first instance.

Baroness Brady was finding all of Lord Sugar’s jokes hilarious.

The result

Team Ascendancy (Melica): Client spent €3,550. The team spent €2120, and upsold some photos and made a profit of €1,580. No refunds.

Team Parallel: Client spent €4,000. The spent €1950, they got a tip so had a profit of €2,070. Refunds: Clients were not happy and wanted a 40% refund, therefore only a final profit of €470.

Result: Melica’s team win! They were rewarded to a Turkish spa treatment. Melica exclaimed: “I love that!” (again!). Melica seen throwing water at Keir and laughing in the spa.

Who got fired?

Chisola picked Johnny and Frederick to come back into the board room. Lord Sugar said he hadn’t seen much of Johnny over the six weeks and fired him. Chisola and Frederick were sent back to the house with a warning ‘his eyes would be firmly on them’ going forward.

Verdict on Melica

A lot of awkward moments for Melica. The low point was the disrespectful judgment of the food which could have cost them. Then the moaning when she had to lay the table was not a great look. Her team won but it wasn’t because of Melica’s performance unfortunately. But she won again and that’s a good thing! If Team Ascendancy didn’t win, she would have gone.

Next week’s task

12 candidates remain – next time they have to create a brand new banking app. Looks like the teams have been mixed up.