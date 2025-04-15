Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing’s Melica Moshiri said she is having ‘more promising conversations’ with fellow business people after her appearance on The Apprentice.

With £250,000 investment and mentorship up for grabs, Melica competed against 17 other candidates on the hit BBC show – fronted by Lord Sugar, alongside his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

Melica – the ambitious owner of a thriving AI tech recruitment business in West Sussex – made it to episode eight but was fired for being ‘disruptive’. This came after candidates were tasked with creating a hot sauce and an associated TV advert.

After her firing was televised, the Worthing resident wrote on Instagram: “Just like that, my Apprentice journey comes to an end. I’m proud to have made it to week eight with five wins (including one as PM) and three losses – and keeping you all entertained along the way.

Worthing Melica Moshiri said she is having ‘more promising conversations’ with fellow business people after her appearance on The Apprentice. (Photo: @melicamosh)

“Grateful to have represented my global AI tech recruitment company, SkillTorch, on this platform and I’m still running it today. Excited for what’s next and open to new opportunities, whether for myself or my business.

“Of course, a huge thank you to everyone who supported me – my friends here and in the US, my family in Iran and the UK, the Persian community, my professional network, the Worthing and Brighton community and beyond. Your messages and encouragement have meant everything.”

Melica thanked those who supported her after she received some abuse from trolls online – and reminded everyone that edits on TV do not always paint the full picture.

"I'll be lying if I told you I was happy with all the edits because I really wasn't,” Melica told Sussex World.

"I was disappointed with some of it. I think there were crucial bits missed out in certain episodes. In episode four, you didn't see me making sales and asking for tips from everyone.

“I'm not even sure if I've got to justify it because I've got trolled so much.”

When asked what she would differently if she went on the show again, Melica said she would be more ‘ruthless’ as she felt she was ‘too nice’ in key moments.

Melica, who is set to speak at an entrepreneurship forum at the University of Brighton, said she has seen increased engagement for her business after appearing on the show.

"I'm definitely having more promising conversations,” she said.

"I've had people approaching and applauding me for the fact that I’ve been on the show and I'm representing women in the tech industry.

"I'm also focusing specifically within the artificial intelligence space when it comes to global recruitment.

“I’ve got to still put myself out there – businesses won’t fall on my lap that easily.”

The University of Brighton alumna will speak at the University of Brighton's School of Business and Law on the Moulsecoomb campus – on Friday, April 25.

Melica said: “The forum is designed to help entrepreneurs, students and the public build connections, gain business insights and develop key skills.

"I'm going to be sharing ideas. I'm basically going to be delving into The Apprentice and also showcasing my career journey and how I can get the insights that I learned from The Apprentice to provide to others.”

Looking back on her time on the show, Melica said she worked with some ‘very competitive individuals’ and she was ‘put into some very uncomfortable situations’.

She added: “I was able to be in front of Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady, Tim Campbell, who are obviously all very successful business people and I was able to go to some really cool places like Austria, Turkey and various places around London.

“And I enjoyed not having my phone too. That's what I was looking forward to and honestly I didn't miss it one bit.

“I've mentioned the edits and things like that but I really enjoyed it. It has been a very unique experience.

"I don't think many people will get to experience something like that. I am really proud to be representing my community.”

Melica has noticed people recognising her in public, including in her hometown of Worthing but especially London, where she if often stopped to take selfies.

The businesswoman will soon be back on our TV screens for the series finale on Thursday (April 17).

Melica – @melicamosh on Instagram and TikTok – hinted that she will be using some of her GCSE drama skills in the final episode.

She wrote on social media: “I’ve been called back for the final episode of The Apprentice — next Thursday at 9PM on @bbc one and @bbciplayer!

"Congratulations to the finalists @sliceofanisa — my roommate in the house — and @deanfranklin__, who I worked with on every single task. Wishing them both the best of luck for next week!”

Melica told Sussex World that she is backing both Dean and Anisa in the final.

"I think I would say if they both win, I'll be so happy,” she said.

"I really can't call who's going to win because with Dean [Franklin], I worked with him on every single task. On the You're Fired episode, he referred to me as his little sister.

"And with Anisa [Khan], I'm good friends with her as well, I shared a room with her, I worked with her really well on episode one, two and seven. In those three episodes, I think I performed well and it was always when I was on Anissa's team.”

Melica is now enjoying some downtime after a ‘rollercoaster’ few months and has been preparing to take part in the Worthing Half Marathon on May 4.

She added: “I’m really excited for the half marathon, I feel ready. I did the Brighton Half Marathon last year while I was interviewing for The Apprentice so I feel really excited to be running in my hometown along the lovely seafront we've got.”

The 12th and final episode of The Apprentice series 19 will be televised on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday.

The final two candidates, Anisa Khan and Dean Franklin, will compete to win Lord Sugar's investment and become his business partner in a three-day challenge, including creating brands and ad campaigns, and pitching to experts. The winner will receive a £250,000 investment.