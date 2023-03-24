The Fabelmans among the New Park films in Chichester

Broker is the hotly anticipated latest from the director of Shoplifters, f ollowing two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can't have children of their own. After an infant's mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child finds a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple, building an unlikely family of their own. Gentle, surprisingly funny and full of humanity. Italian drama Nostalgia is beautifully shot and superbly composed. After living 40 years abroad, Felice returns to Naples and discovers again places and codes of the city, facing a past that eats him away. Weaving in flashbacks to the protagonists’ teen years in the 1970s, Nostalgia hovers between crime thriller and character drama—both its hero and the viewer aren’t sure just which way it will fall.