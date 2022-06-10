The Innocents among this week’s New Park films

The Drovers Wife

We are excited to be showing The Innocents. The Guardian’s 5-star review comments, “icily brilliant tale of kids with supernatural powers is future classic.” This is a mesmeris i ng take on the banality of evil.

Vortex is a surprising change of pace for its controversial director. Arch provocateur Gaspar Noé's latest is a solemn depiction of an elderly couple living out their final days together in an apartment. Hailed as a triumph by the critics, this is a quiet, compassionate and devastating film. Everything Everywhere All at Once is outrageous fun. When an inter- dimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse .

“Cross me and I’ll kill ya,” says a steely Molly Johnson in The Drover’s Wife. Molly raises her children in the harsh environment of an outback farm when a fugitive Aboriginal man, Yadaka, who may be a mass murderer, stumbles into her life. The Velvet Queen follows two French adventurers traveling to the Tibetan Highlands in search of the elusive snow leopard, but this quietly spellbinding documentary is more about the chase than the quarry.

The Road Dance is a period drama that packs a punch. Kirsty dreams of escaping village drudgery on the Outer Hebrides when two tragic events conspire to devastate her life.