The Inspection is among the New Park films this week in Chichester

There is a fantastic opportunity to see Roman Holiday on the big screen. Gregory Peck plays Joe, a US news stringer in Rome who stumbles across the story of the century, a beautiful, shy young woman, eager for some adventure with him as her guide. There is also an offer where you can attend our talk on Hepburn and see the film for £13.
The Inspection tells of a young, gay Black man who, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. Lead actor Jeremy Pope makes a commanding presence in this adaptation of his own experiences.
Blue Jean is a quiet and soulful drama, a closeted PE teacher reckons with her identity during the introduction of stigmatising law to Thatcherite Britain. Every aspect of Georgia Oakley’s debut feature – from Izabella Curry’s editing to Kirsty Halliday’s period costuming – is as restrained as Rosy McEwen’s excellent performance.
Returning films include the deeply affecting Aftersun and the brutal World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front.
Richard Warburton