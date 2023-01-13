The Lavender Hill Mob is among the New Park films in Chichester

Corsage is the story of Elizabeth of Austria, a woman idolised for her beauty and fashion. Turning 40 she seeks to rebel against her public image and performative role through traveling across Europe and changing her legacy. Both exhilarating and tragic and featuring the ever-impressive Vicky Krieps, Corsage will bind you to her fate. We have three classics restored and reissued. Giant was James Dean’s final film - an epic ahead of its time dealing with racism and inequality head on, now presented having undergone a beautiful 4K upgrade. The Lavender Hill Mob is Ealing Studios perfection as mild-mannered bank worker Alec Guinness orchestrates a daring gold bullion robbery. The Queen of Spades is a classic tale of avarice and vengeance. Herman seeks supernatural assistance at the gaming table.