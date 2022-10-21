sd

Anaïs in Love is a very amusing snapshot of millennial restlessness. Anaïs is 30, broke and has a lover she doesn't think she loves anymore. She meets Daniel, who immediately falls for her, but Daniel lives with Emilie – whom Anaïs also falls for! Sums up everything we love about Le Cinéma Français: idealised but pragmatic, witty but razor-sharp, playful but realistic.

Based on a fictionalised biopic of Marilyn Monroe, Blonde is a sensationally salacious watch, operating occasionally on the edge of horror. Ana de Armas delivers a beautiful and conflicted mess of a performance which is utterly mesmerising. This is simultaneously a hard watch and one that is increasingly difficult to look away from.

For the kids we have Minions The Rise of Gru. The film picks up in 1976 as an 11-year-old Felonious Gru (Steve Carrell) plots his track to supervillain status with the help of his newfound henchmen, the Minions. For every paying adult, one child can see the film for only £2.50.

