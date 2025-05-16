A Worthing mum said she and her 14-year-old son are ‘blown away’ after their garden was given a fresh makeover thanks to the The One show.

Lisa Joseph and her 14-year-old son George, were this year's winners of the BBC'S One Show competition called The Pocket Garden Makeover.

The BBC teamed up with the Royal Horticultural Society to give a lucky winner the opportunity to have their own outdoor small space – whether it’s a balcony or courtyard. The winning garden is then revitalised by designer and presenter Chris Hull in a prize worth up to £5,000.

The rules were that you must have an outdoor space no bigger than a car parking space.

Single mum Lisa, who works as a decorator, said: “We are over the moon. We’ve really been blown away as it's a little masterpiece.

"They've ticked all the boxes which was creating a space for my son to spend more time outside, have a takeaway with friends, connect with nature and reset.

"It’s also given me somewhere to sit in the sun and just take a breather – which I think we all need to do sometimes.”

The competition allows people to nominate yourself or someone you know. A panel of judges decide on their favourite application.

Lisa said her wish was to have somewhere for her son to go and ‘be amongst greenery, to have sensory soothing smells and sounds’. (Photo contributed)

Applicants must describe how and why they believe having an outdoor space transformed into a green oasis would be of such benefit to them.

“I nominated myself and my son to receive the makeover as having a garden has always been a wish for my son and I,” Lisa said.

"George has never had his own garden space nor have I since moving out of the family home when I was a teen.

“I appreciated so much having a garden as a child and know the very real benefit it had on my young self and yearned to be able to provide this for my son.

Applicants must describe how and why they believe having an outdoor space transformed into a green oasis would be of such benefit to them. (Photo contributed)

“As a single mum I knew that trying to move home would be a big ask.

"For my son George to have a garden, it wasn't just a wish, it was a need.”

Lisa said her wish was to have somewhere for her son to go and ‘be amongst greenery, to have sensory soothing smells and sounds’.

She also ‘wished to remember the joy’ she used to get ‘as a child being in a garden’.

Lisa added: “To have that somewhere outside that we could use would have a huge positive impact on us. It would improve our mental / emotional wellbeing, and just maybe, rid that sense of guilt.

“The thrill to find out that we were to be the lucky winners, who were to have our tiny space be designed by an award winning garden designer – Chris Hull from BBC'S Garden Rescue – was an enormously happy moment.

“I had every faith that Chris and the team would live up to their high standards and deliver a garden fitting our brief.

"I simply could not have imagined that it was going to look as amazing as it did.

“We have an incredible 80 year old olive tree, a water feature which George loves, cat mint that the cats love [as well as] lavender and lilies which I love.

"The guilt melted away, and my eyes filled with tears of joy and inspiration.

"We are blessed, not just by the people we have in our lives, but by this awesome gift of a garden.”

Find out more about the competition at www.rhs.org.uk/get-involved/community-gardening/pocket-garden-makeover-competition