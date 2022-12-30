The Pale Blue Eye among the New Park films in Chichester

We enter 2023 with a wonderful hodgepodge of films and genres that make our cinema so unique.

The Pale Blue Eye

Sombre gothic thriller The Pale Blue Eye revolves around a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy, West Point. Christian Bale is the detective assigned to unravel the case with help from a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

What could be more contrasting in tone than Confess, Fletch? Once played by Chevy Chase, this time featuring John Hamm as Fletch the LA Times investigative journalist with a knack for disguises and the gift of the gab. Ham’s breezy irreverence is a delight as he becomes a murder suspect while tracing stolen art.

Dazzling animation Strange World will delight your children with its tale of a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. Parents will love the price too – just £2.50 for kids.

Aftersun has been hailed as one of the best films of 2022. Twenty years after her final holiday with her father, Sophie's tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't, in Charlotte Wells' superb and searingly emotional debut film.

The New Year's Eve concert returns live featuring the great Berlin Philharmonic under its new chief conductor Kirill Petrenko, featuring Jonas Kaufmann.

