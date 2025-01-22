The Traitors: East Sussex interior designer leads tight banishment market
The Traitors is a psychological adventure competition where 25 contestants are moved into a castle in the Scottish Highlands in order to complete a series of challenges and missions together as a team.
The catch, however, is that among the contestants hoping to win a cash prize of up to £120,000, are three ‘traitors’ secretly lurking and plotting to sabotage their efforts and picking off contestants one by one.
Francesca Rowan Plowden – of Rowan Plowden Design in Rye – is one of the contestants taking part.
According to Gambling.com, the 44-year-old leads a tight banishment market.
TV expert James Leyfield has put together updated markets and analysis on: who will be chosen for the next murder, who will be banished next, who will be selected as the 'seer' and who will win the show – ahead of the next episode on Wednesday night (January 22).
James said: “Francesca escaped banishment at the last roundtable, but she's still the 5/4 favourite to go at the next gathering after receiving four votes. However, Minah (11/8), Joe (13/8) and Alexander (2/1) are also high up in the market.
“After Minah said that her and Charlotte's choice at the turret is a ‘traitor hunter’, Jake is the 4/9 odds-on favourite to be murdered next.
“It looks like a 'seer' will be introduced to the game, and fan-favourite Alexander (6/4) is tipped to be given this vital role. Freddie (13/8) and Minah (2/1) aren't far behind.
“After continuing to take deception in her stride, Charlotte odds have been slashed again in the winners' market, to 4/5. Freddie (2/1) and Alexander (3/1) are next.”
It was a closely fought banishment on Friday night, but Leon fell after receiving five votes to Francesca's four.
"However, the heat is likely to still be on Francesca on Wednesday night's episode,” Gambling.com predicted.
"She will go into the roundtable as the 5/4 frontrunner to be banished, followed by traitor Minah at 11/8.
“Joe (13/8) has managed to avoid suspicion so far, but his traitor theories have been inconsistent and largely wrong and that could catch up with him.
“Jake is the only one who has been described as a ‘traitor hunter’, meaning he goes into Wednesday night's episode as the 4/9 favourite to be murdered, followed by 6/4 chance Leanne.”
After another two faithfuls fell, the traitors have ‘pulled further clear in the outright market’ and are 4/6 favourites to topple the faithful (6/4), but a ‘new twist could change everything’.
The next episode of The Traitors is due to air on BBC One at 9pm tonight (Wednesday, January 22).
