The Traitors: East Sussex’s Francesca among favourites to win The Traitors after dramatic episode

Francesca Rowan Plowden on the set of The Traitors | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

Francesa Rowan Plowden, from East Sussex, is now among the favourites to win The Traitors following episode 11. This article contains spoilers.

Ahead of tonight's finale, Gambling.com TV Expert James Leyfield has put together odds on: who will win, who will be banished next and how many players will be left when the show ends.

With 'Seer' Francesca set to find out Charlotte's true identity, the latter has drifted massively in the winner's market, to 5/1. Jake is now the 4/6 favourite to win, ahead of Leanne (Evens) and Francesca (11/8).

The pendulum has swung again, and the Faithful are the 1/5 to emerge victorious on this year's series. While the Traitors are 5/1.

With Freddie's vote for his fellow Traitor on his way out of the castle, it will be difficult for Charlotte to argue convincingly against Francesca's inevitable accusations - so she is the 1/2 favourite to be banished next. Francesca (13/8) is next in this market, as although improbable, it's not impossible that Charlotte manages to turn the suspicion around on her.

When it comes to how many contestants will be left at the end of the show, three is the 8/11 favourite.

After Jake's comment about how he wouldn't trust being stood with Alexander when the dust settles wasn't challenged by his fellow contestants, the most plausible scenario is that Charlotte and Alexander are banished, before everyone who remains decides to end the game. But who knows what other twists this season has in store.

Francesca, 44, who runs Rowan Plowden Design in Rye, was made ‘The Seer’ after banking the most money during three memory tasks.

