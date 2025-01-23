The Traitors: East Sussex's Francesca becomes very relevant but can she outsmart evil genius Charlotte as we near finale of brilliant show

The Traitors compete in the Chess game in the latest episode | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

Our Sussex Traitors contestant Francesca Rowan Plowden has finally made a big impact as we near the finale of the latest series of the hugely popular BBC show.

The Traitors is a psychological adventure competition where 25 contestants are moved into a castle in the Scottish Highlands in order to complete a series of challenges and missions together as a team.

The catch, however, is that among the contestants hoping to win a cash prize of up to £120,000, are three ‘traitors’ secretly lurking and plotting to sabotage their efforts and picking off contestants one by one.

And after four agonising days, The Traitors was back and the stakes are higher than ever. We are just a couple of nights away from the final and a winner - or winners - will soon be crowned.

Francesca Rowan Plowden on the set of The Traitors | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

The ‘coming soon’ teaser at the end of last week promised one player would get an “extraordinary power” and fans quickly attempted to figure out what it could be. It led to some speculating that a role from the social deduction game Werewolf could be added to the BBC blockbuster.

Francesca, 44– of Rowan Plowden Design in Rye – is one of the contestants taking part.

And in the latest episode, which aired on Wednesday night, the interior designer was one of the catalysts that saw Traitor Minah banished from the house.

The remaining players in the game were given the chance to add to their prize fund by correctly guessing which of them the Traitors – Minah and fake-Welsh-accented Charlotte - had said was most like a range of chess pieces, which included a wolf, a snake, a mouse and a rat. For every match, £2,000 was added to the prize fund.

In response to who was the most ‘irrelevant’, Traitor Minah hinted it was Frankie towards the group in order to get the right answer – and it was her who Minah had chosen along with fellow Traitor Charlotte. But in the end Charlotte offered herself up as the most ‘irrelevant’.

But Francesca was very aware of Minah’s misstep and the East Sussex resident brought that to the round-table and voted for Minah to be banished. The Liverpudlian fought her corner but it did not work as Frankie, Alexander, Freddie and, crucially, Charlotte voted for her and she had to go.

Francesca looked delighted as Minah revealed she was a Traitor and have now become very relevant as we are down to the final six contestants.

We know noone will be murdered as Leanne got the Shield in the Chess task, and Charlotte, who is showing herself to be a real evil genius, recruited Freddie to be a Traitor and talked him into murdering Leanne.

But Freddie, along with Alexander, at the only people who didn’t know who ended up with the Shield.

So Charlotte, after stabbing Minah in the back, is now throwing Freddie under the bus as she seeks to win the show.

Whatever happens Francesca has been a great contestant and after a few episodes of her being wrong, she has now helped picked up a big scalp in Minah, but can she now weedle out Charlotte?