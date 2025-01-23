The Traitors: East Sussex’s Francesca gets the ultimate power and makes an incredible choice as she heads into finale

Francesca talks to Charlotte in the Traitors | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

Francesa Rowan Plowden, from East Sussex, played a blinder in Episode 11 of series three of The Traitors. This article contains spoilers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francesca, 44, runs Rowan Plowden Design in Rye, was down to the last seven and at the beginning of the latest episode, host Claudia Winkleman revealed one of the players would get a huge advantage.

The contestants had to play three memory games and whichever one of Leanne, Alexander, Jake, Charlotte, Freddie, and Francesca who banked the most money would be The Seer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seer, following the round table, would get to have a private one-on-one meeting with a contestant of their choice and that person has to reveal whether they are a Traitor or Faithful. What they d with that information is up to them.

Francesca, who is known as Frankie, won the most money – with some help from Alexander who helped her collect coins – and got to choose.

But this was revealed after Freddie was banished. He had been made a Traitor the night before and Charlotte stitched him up with their attempt to murder Leanne, who had a shield from the night before.

Once the banishment happened, Claudia revealed Frankie had banked the most money and took her into a private room where she had to decide who to meet up with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She chose Traitor Charlotte with the justification she wanted ‘affirmation’ the fake-Welsh-accented contestant was a faithful.

The episode finished when Charlotte, who smiled when she was told by Claudia in front of the others she had been chosen, entered the roomn and faced Frankie.

So tomorrow’s extra-long episode, which starts at 8.30pm, will begin with how that conversation goes and how the information will be filtered to the others.

Before tonight’s episode, Gambling.com TV Expert James Leyfield has put together odds on who will win the show. Charlotte was the 8/13 odds-on favourite to win the show. Francesca was next at 15/8. The Traitors are 4/7 to emerge victorious, while the Faithful are 7/4.