The Traitors: Hit show comes to thrilling conclusion but how did Sussex contestant fare?

This series of The Traitors has come to a thrilling conclusion but how did Sussex’s Francesca Rowan Plowden fare in the finale? This article contains spoilers.

Francesca Rowan Plowden – who runs Rowan Plowden Design in Rye – was banished in a tense final episode after coming down to the final three contestants of the show.

In the finale, seer Francesca called Charlotte into a secret meeting and who revealed herself to Francesca to be the last traitor standing.

Following the meeting, the group was split but pulled together in the mission and managed to add £21,000 to the prize fund to a total of £94,600.

Francesca Rowan Plowden on the set of The Traitors | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

At a tense final round table meeting it was Charlotte who was banished meaning that Francesca’s claim that she was a traitor helped sway the rest of the group.

Following Charlotte’s banishment, all four remaining players voted to banish again, leading to Alexander to be banished.

The final three, Leanne, Francesca and Jake, voted to banish again, leading to Francesca being banished.

In the end, Leanne and Jake, both Faithful’s won the game splitting the cash prize.

In the penultimate episode Francesca played a blinder.

Francesca, 44 was down to the last seven and, at the beginning of the latest episode, host Claudia Winkleman revealed one of the players would get a huge advantage.

Once Freddie was banished, Claudia revealed Frankie had banked the most money in the day’s challenges and took her into a private room where she had to decide who to meet up with – to find out their true identity.

Francesca’s previous odds for banishment were slashed following the twist in episode 11.