Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Updated odds have been revealed after a huge twist in the latest gripping edition of The Traitors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francesa Rowan Plowden, from East Sussex, played a blinder in episode 11 of series three of The Traitors.

Francesca, 44 – who runs Rowan Plowden Design in Rye – was down to the last seven and, at the beginning of the latest episode, host Claudia Winkleman revealed one of the players would get a huge advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once Freddie was banished, Claudia revealed Frankie had banked the most money in the day’s challenges and took her into a private room where she had to decide who to meet up with – to find out their true identity.

Francesca Rowan Plowden on the set of The Traitors | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

She chose traitor Charlotte with the justification she wanted ‘affirmation’ the fake-Welsh-accented contestant was a faithful – leaving the show on a huge cliff-hanger as we await Friday night’s finale.

MyBettingSites.co.uk has now updated its odds for the winner of the third series and the most likely banishment.

Charlotte’s odds of winning have plummeted and she is now the most likely to be banished with odds of 1/2 (implied probability: 67 per cent), followed by Frankie, who has odds of 2/1 (implied probability: 33 per cent) to get banished next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake has the highest odds of winning the third series with odds of 5/4 (implied probability: 44 per cent), followed by Leanne who has odds of 6/4 (implied probability: 40 per cent) to win

Frankie’s odds of winning now stand at 4/1 (implied probability: 20 per cent).

A MyBettingSites.co.uk spokesperson said: “The Seer twist and Charlotte’s forced revelation of her true identity to Frankie have drastically shifted the odds.

"Charlotte, once the favourite to win, is now the frontrunner for banishment with odds of 1/2. However, she is likely to fight back by redirecting suspicion toward Frankie, making Frankie the second most likely to be banished with odds of 2/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The focus will presumably shift to Charlotte and Frankie, while Leanne and Jake, still wary of Alexander, seem poised to make it to the end and win – Jake has odds of 5/4 to win, followed closely by Leanne, who has the second highest odds of winning the series – 6/4.”