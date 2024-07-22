Crowds gathered at Brighton Railway Station as filming took place for series three of Channel 4’s The Piano earlier today (Monday, July 22).

The reality show sees The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing presenter Winkleman, pop singer Mika and superstar pianist Lang Lang aim to unearth amateur pianists across the UK – inviting them to play live at some of the nation's busiest railway stations.

One performer from each location is selected to perform at an end-of-series concert at the Royal Festival Hall. This competitive element was kept secret from the performers in the first series, which first aired in February 2023.

Click here if you would like to apply to the show.

A spokesperson for The Piano said: “We are looking for all types of music and all types of piano performer, maybe you play jazz or Boogie Woogie or perhaps you sing or rap. So long as the piano is at the heart of your performance, we’d love to hear from you!”

To watch the show on demand, visit https://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-piano

1 . The Piano filming Claudia Winkleman has been pictured at Brighton railway station as her search continues to find more of the UK's most exciting amateur pianists. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

