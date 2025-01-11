Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A contestant on The Traitors, from Sussex, has said she ‘does not stand for bullying’ after seeing ‘nasty’ comments about her online.

Horsham beautician and model Livi Deane faced online backlash after episode five of series three – which saw her at the centre of the roundtable drama, after a heated argument with fellow faithful Freddie Fraser earlier in the show.

Hit BBC reality competition The Traitors is a psychological adventure competition where contestants are moved into a castle in the Scottish Highlands in order to complete a series of challenges and missions together as a team.

After limited screen-time in the first two episodes, Livi, 26, was properly introduced to viewers this week when she explained her inspirational cancer story.

Horsham model Livi Deane was among new contestants on the BBC TV series The Traitors. Photo: BBC

Livi defied the odds after being diagnosed with a rare eye cancer – retinoblastoma – when she was just 12-years-old.

After two-and-a-half-years of gruelling chemotherapy, Livi went into remission but medics had to remove her eye, fitting her with a prosthetic.

Sadly, internet trolls have insulted her because of her prosthetic eye.

"I feel I need to speak up today about a few things,” Livi wrote on Instagram.

"This game is intense to say the least. Emotions run extremely high. People need to remember this 16 hours cut down to an hour.

"So much happens which you do not see. So many happy, funny moments that we as a whole share together on a daily. Unfortunately the aim of the game is accusing people with the small amount of evidence we have.

"As we all know the traitors play a good game so they are never going to give much away for us to go from. I would never silence someone and the scene with me and Freddie was around 10 minutes, not the one minute you saw.

"Nobody was ever nasty to anyone in the castle and a reminder to all, we are such amazing friends and stay in regular contact.

"I feel I needed to explain as some messages I'm receiving about my eye and other nasty things is not on and is pure bullying.

"I do not stand for bullying. To all the amazing people who have supported along the way has been so amazing and I'll never forget."

SPOILER ALERT – DON’T READ FURTHER IF YOU WANT TO CATCH UP ON THE FIRST SIX EPISODES.

In the closing stages of episode five, Livi stormed out of the castle after a shock banishment left her devastated.

Her close friend Tyler Smith was wrongly identified by the majority of his fellow faithfuls as a traitor despite protests from Livi.

As the episode ended on a cliffhanger, viewers discovered that Livi was unfortunately one of the traitors’ potential murder victims – alongside Anna Duke who dramatically refused the offer of becoming a traitor earlier in the show.

And, as discovered on Friday, Livi was delivered the fatal letter and she is now out of the game.

The Horsham author’s latest Instagram post read: "I'm out. As much as I have loved this journey, I was so ready to go.

"Thank you so much to all the love and support, I will never forget how much it has meant to me. I want to wish the rest of the players all the best in the game.

"As I write this, I want to remind you all it is just a game and it's so hard to spot the traitors. I have to say, if the traitors were unknown to the public as well as us faithfuls in the castle, I know that we would get a feel of how it is to discover the traitors.

"But having viewers privilege makes it so easy for judgements on mistakes made. I want to end this incredible journey by saying that I'm so grateful to have the most amazing friendships with each and every player in the game.”

Livi has since received praise online for appearing on The Traitors: Uncloaked without her prosthetic eye – with many describing her as brave.