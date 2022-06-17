Top Gun: Maverick among the New Park films - Chichester

Top Gun Maverick

Delivering on action and exhilarating spectacle, this one of those rare breeds: a sequel that is better than the original.

For even more aviation thrills we have Spitfire Over Berlin. Inspired by true WWII events, With only hours to spare, Flight Lieutenant Edward Barnes must fly a life or death mission over Berlin in his unarmed solo aircraft in a heroic bid to save the lives of more than 1,200 airmen.

Benediction is the latest from acclaimed director Terence Davies. This is the story of English poet, writer and soldier Siegfried Sassoon who was sent to a psychiatric facility for his anti-war stance during WWI. “So beautifully filmed, so restrained and tactful in its visual world, is nothing less than a perfected statement of a life unredeemed.” The New Statesman

The Quiet Girl tells of a neglected girl sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

Our Sunday matinee is Verdi’s La Forza del Destino starring Jonas Kaufmann. This new production, directed by Martin Kušej, boldly updates the action to a war-torn region in the modern day. The famous overture was used in the film Jean de Florette.

Richard Warburton​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​