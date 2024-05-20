Tottington Manor to feature in new series of Four in a Bed

Helen and Philip from Tottington Manor filming for Channel 4's Four in a Bed.

Tottington Manor will feature in the latest series of Channel 4's Four in a Bed, which starts on Monday, May 26, at 6pm.

Whilst they remain very tight-lipped on the final outcome, the producers are promising an hour a day of very entertaining television.

Directors Philip Fossey and Helen Pomery said: “Five years ago, previous management of the Hotel recorded the programme which is often repeated, but since acquiring the property in 2021, we have made significant changes and therefore said yes when asked if we would consider doing it again.

