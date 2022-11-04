Banshees Of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from In Bruges. This film has had fantastic reviews and tells of two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Savagely funny and achingly sad.

The first German-made adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front follows Paul who lies about his age to join his friends in the trenches. It’s a rattling, unequivocally immersing experience that never lets up, framing its authentically horrific violence through an anti-war statement. This should only be watched on the big screen.

Dear Louise is rarely screened in the UK. Part of the French Film Festival, the young Louise (Jeanne Moreau) is an art teacher in Annecy. When she meets Luigi, a young Italian immigrant, she falls in love and takes him under her wing, inviting him to live in her house. But age difference and lack of money don’t make for a happy home. This classic was directed by Philippe de Broca (The Man from Rio and King of Hearts).

The brilliant documentary Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues, French films Rodeo and Farewell Mr Haffman as well as the return of Ticket to Paradise round off the week.