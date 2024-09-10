Two iconic Sussex landmarks play host to two Spielberg classics this September

Two iconic Sussex heritage properties will each play host to magical evenings featuring two of Steven Spielberg’s much-loved cinema classics this September. The stunning medieval grounds of Michelham Priory, near Hailsham, will host a screening of family-friendly cult movie The Goonies on 14th September, while the imposing Gun Garden of Lewes, Castle will showcase the epic coming-of-age-drama The Color Purple on 20th September.

Both screenings will be presented by Cinestock, the southeast’s largest open-air cinema operators. Before each screening, audience members will have a chance to enjoy live music performances as the sun sets, with a delightful selection of food and beverages, including cocktails and classic cinema snacks on sale.

Saturday 14th September – The Goonies - Michelham Priory

The evening will be based on the South Lawn, with striking views of the medieval priory and Tudor mansion as the sun sets.

Lewes Castle lit up for an evening of entertainment

From the imagination of film legend Steven Spielberg, The Goonies plunges a band of young friends into a swashbuckling adventure beyond their wildest dreams. The kids discover a pirate map and embark on a thrilling journey that tests their friendship and courage as they seek hidden treasure.

Start time: 7:45pm, (doors open 6:15pm). End time: 9.45pm. Running time: 1 hour 54 minutes

Age suitability: PG

Friday 20th September – The Color Purple - Lewes Castle

The evening will be based in the Gun Garden of the imposing Norman fortress, with views of the castle glowing in the evening sunset

Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the novel of the same name, The Color Purple is a decades-spanning tale of love and resilience through one woman’s journey to independence. In early 20th-century rural Georgia, an African-American woman endures and overcomes severe hardships, discovering her own strength and self-worth

Start Time: 7:30pm, doors open 6:00pm. End Time: 9.50pm. Duration: 2 hours 20 minutes

Age suitability: 12+

John Baldock, General Manager of Sussex Past, said: “We invite you to join us at two of Sussex’s most iconic heritage sites for the screening of two equally iconic classic movies. The grounds of Michelham Priory and Lewes Castle both make for utterly stunning settings for outdoor cinema and we are delighted to work with Cinematic UK to screen these two Spielberg classics this Autumn, The Goonies and The Color Purple.”

These are both outdoor screenings, so visitors are advised to dress for the weather. Those attending can take the hard work out of their evening by renting one of Cinestock’s Luxury high-backed padded chairs, but are advised to act fast as they tend to sell out quickly.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: https://sussexpast.co.uk/whats-on