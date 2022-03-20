Chichester-born comedian and Taskmaster Alex Horne and TV presenter and disability advocate Sophie Morgan from Crowborough will be on the TV show as it returns to Channel 4 on March 22.

Everyone from baking beginners to patisserie pros are being asked to take part in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research and Channel 4.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Sussex, said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can play a part to help beat it.

Two Sussex celebs to make an appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. Photo: Simon Way

“That’s why we need people to help us turn up the heat on this devastating disease.

“We hope these special episodes for Stand Up To Cancer will encourage viewers to host their own baking fundraiser.

“It doesn’t matter if you aren’t a whizz in the kitchen, you can look the part with our new Star Baker range. The most important thing is raising money to help speed up research and save lives. Every last crumb will make a difference.”

To participate in the bake off, you can download a free fundraising kit full of tips, recipes and ideas for getting friends and family involved in raising some serious ‘dough’ for life-saving research.

Stand Up To Cancer aims to get new cancer tests and treatments to people who need them the most.

Since its launch in 2012, the campaign has raised more than £93 million to fund 59 clinical trials and research projects across the UK.

These include the development of new treatments that use viruses to fight cancer, clinical trials testing potentially more effective ways to deliver radiotherapy and improved surgical techniques for bowel cancer.

The other celebrity contestants putting their skills to the test in the Bake Off tent and hoping to inspire some show-stopping fundraising results include Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, singer-songwriter Example, singer-songwriter and UN Environment Ambassador Ellie Goulding, TV presenter Emma Willis, actor, Blake Harrison, comedian, writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax and judge, presenter and dancer Motsi Mabuse.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will return for five special episodes on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.