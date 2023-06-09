Under the Fig Trees among the New Park films in Chichester

There is a distinctive Gallic flavour to our offering this week. One highlight is Full Time, a breathlessly tense portrait of modern labour. This French drama stars Laure Calamy as a single mother who hits her breaking point during a nationwide strike. Based on a shocking true story.

Under The Fig Trees

We are delighted to be one of only three UK cinemas screening a special preview of La Syndicaliste, s tarring Isabelle Huppert head trade union representative of a French multinational nuclear powerhouse turned whistleblower by denouncing top-secret deals that shook the sector.

Our celebration of Pride Month continues with the stunning Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Brittany 1760. Painter Marianne is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse. Héloïse is a reluctant bride-to-be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day and secretly paints her at night. This exquisite love story benefits from fine performances, epic scenery and a surging score.

Under the Fig Trees is a beguiling sun-dappled drama set in north-west Tunisia where young women work the summer harvest, flirting, teasing and arguing. The film plays out over one glorious day revealing the highs and lows of the women’s lives while the bond of sisterhood endures.

Beau is Afraid is the latest conundrum from Ari Aster director of Midsommer. Joaquin Phoenix is a paranoid man embarking on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother.