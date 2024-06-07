Some of the extras for Vindication Swim, filming at Worthing Town Hall. Picture: Steve Robards SR18121901

​​Sussex u3a members who had a taste of Hollywood glamour when they appeared in multi-award-winning film Vindication Swim are now getting ready for its wider release on all major digital platforms.

The u3as from Worthing, Brighton and Sussex were extras in the film, including a day at Worthing Town Hall, and members were thrilled when Vindication Swim was released in cinemas on International Women's Day, March 8.

Now, the captivating story of Mercedes Gleitze, a tale of courage and determination, can be watched from home with its digital release on June 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director Elliott Hasler based his film on an inspiring true story, follows the remarkable journey of the first British woman to swim the English Channel.

Speaking on behalf of the u3a, Fran Suermondt said: "Relsah Films, the independent production company run by Elliott and his father Simon, wanted the u3a to be involved in some way. So after contacting the various u3a groups in the region, asked members to come along and have a taste of Hollywood glamour by acting as extras in the movie.

"This is just another example of the amazing opportunities which can be found if you join as a member of u3a. Founded in 1982, u3a now has around 1,000 u3as, with more than 40,000 activity groups meeting every week throughout the United Kingdom, of which there are 400,000 members. The aim is simple, to encourage those who now have more time on their hands and looking to forge new friendships to come together and enjoy a whole host of subjects, skills and activities."

Members joined the standout British cast, including Kirsten Callaghan as Mercedes Gleitze and John Locke as her coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fran added: "The u3a involvement adds a touch of community spirit and camaraderie to the project. The u3a presence within the film not only enriches the on-screen experience but also underscores the film's celebration of ordinary people achieving extraordinary feats."

Picnik Entertainment and The Movie Partnership has announced that their multi-award-winning film Vindication Swim will be coming to all major digital platforms on June 10 following the hit theatrical release earlier this year.