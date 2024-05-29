West Sussex RAF veterans to appear on D-Day special of BBC’s Bargain Hunt, raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two West Sussex RAF veterans have been chosen for a D-Day special episode of the BBC’s Bargain Hunt, due to air on June 3.

The episode takes the show's typical antique-themed competition format but the contestants were chosen specially to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6.

RAF veterans Dan Pelling, 44, from Horsham and Mike Goody, 39, from Littlehampton will be going head-to-head with Women's Royal Naval Service veteran Carolyn and Women's Royal Air Force veteran Irene, with experts Stephanie Connell and John Cameron to help them.

Former Senior Aircraftsmen Dan and Mike became ambassadors of the RAF Benevolent Fund following the support they received due to life-changing injuries sustained in service. The show puts them in the spotlight and challenges them to buy antiques from shops and fairs to sell at auction for a profit.

RAF veterans Dan Pelling, 44, from Horsham and Mike Goody, 39, from Littlehampton are appearing on Bargain Hunt. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

Dan said: "Bargain Hunt was amazing fun to be involved in. Everyone we met was so kind and enthusiastic. To be able to be part of the Bargain Hunt D-Day special as an ambassador of the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund made it particularly memorable and meaningful and, who knows, we may have even made a bit of money for the fund!”

Dan was involved in a serious hit-and-run accident while deployed to Italy, which left him paralysed from the chest down at the age of 20. In 2003, Dan became the fund's youngest Housing Trust occupant when he moved into a specially-adapted bungalow to remain independent.

Mike said: “It was a really great couple of days filming for Bargain Hunt for the D-Day 80th special. Dan and I had a great time competing against the opposing Army veteran team. It’s super important that we take time to remember all those brave people involved and those who lost their lives in the process, on D-Day and subsequent days, months and years.

"We were also proud to promote the amazing work by the RAF Benevolent Fund all the way back then, to present day – I personally would have really struggled without the fund’s assistance on multiple occasions since my injury in service.”

Mike was on patrol with the RAF Regiment in Afghanistan in 2008 when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED). After two and a half years of painful rehabilitation, Mike took the difficult decision to have his leg amputated below the knee. The fund supported him through his rehabilitation and gave mental health support over the years.

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.