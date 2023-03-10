The Apprentice returned to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with 18 ambitious candidates battling it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar.
Let's meet them, in order of our current favourites, from first to last. We are down to the final five but we have included all 18, so you can track who has been fired as well as seeing who are the favourites. We have just seen week 10 and so far 13 contestants have left the series.
2. Megan Hornby
Megan Hornby is the current favourite to win The Apprentice. She lives in East Yorkshire and owns a sweet shop and cafe. She says her USP is honesty and she has impressed with her calm, sensible approach.
3. Dani Donovan
Dani Donovan lives in Hertfordshire and owns a hair salon. She believes the key to business is passion and when you're passionate about something, you can be successful in it.
4. Rochelle Anthony
Rochelle Anthony lives in Bedfordshire and owns a hair salon and academy. She says she is a tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman.
