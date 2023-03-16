Who will win The Apprentice 2023: Final two candidates to go head-to-head and launch their businesses in a bid to secure Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment

The Apprentice returned to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with 18 ambitious candidates battling it out for a £250,000 investment from billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar. All that is left now is The Final on Thursday, March 23, 2023, when the remaining two candidates will go head-to-head as they launch their businesses with the help of those who have been fired this series.