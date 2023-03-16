Edit Account-Sign Out
Who will win The Apprentice 2023: Final two candidates to go head-to-head and launch their businesses in a bid to secure Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment

The Apprentice returned to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with 18 ambitious candidates battling it out for a £250,000 investment from billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar. All that is left now is The Final on Thursday, March 23, 2023, when the remaining two candidates will go head-to-head as they launch their businesses with the help of those who have been fired this series.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 16th Mar 2023, 22:00 GMT

Tonight’s episode, Interviews, was savage, with Lord Sugar’s trusted advisers, Baroness Karren Brady, Linda Plant, Claude Littner and Mike Soutar ripping the business plans to shreds in front of the candidates’ eyes. Best of luck to finalists next week. You can use our gallery to remind yourself of all 18 candidates and who left the process when.

The Apprentice is back on BBC One and iPlayer and this year 18 ambitious candidates have been battling it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar

1. The Apprentice BBC.jpg

The Apprentice is back on BBC One and iPlayer and this year 18 ambitious candidates have been battling it out for a £250,000 investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar Photo: BBC

Marnie Swindells is a court advocate from London and a gold medal-winning boxer who can be headstrong.

2. Marnie Swindells

Marnie Swindells is a court advocate from London and a gold medal-winning boxer who can be headstrong. Photo: BBC

Rochelle Anthony lives in Bedfordshire and owns a hair salon and academy. She says she is a tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman.

3. Rochelle Anthony

Rochelle Anthony lives in Bedfordshire and owns a hair salon and academy. She says she is a tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman. Photo: BBC

Megan Hornby is the current favourite to win The Apprentice. She lives in East Yorkshire and owns a sweet shop and cafe. She says her USP is honesty and she has impressed with her calm, sensible approach.

4. Megan Hornby

Megan Hornby is the current favourite to win The Apprentice. She lives in East Yorkshire and owns a sweet shop and cafe. She says her USP is honesty and she has impressed with her calm, sensible approach. Photo: BBC

