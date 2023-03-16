Who will win The Apprentice 2023: Final two candidates to go head-to-head and launch their businesses in a bid to secure Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment
The Apprentice returned to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with 18 ambitious candidates battling it out for a £250,000 investment from billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar. All that is left now is The Final on Thursday, March 23, 2023, when the remaining two candidates will go head-to-head as they launch their businesses with the help of those who have been fired this series.
Tonight’s episode, Interviews, was savage, with Lord Sugar’s trusted advisers, Baroness Karren Brady, Linda Plant, Claude Littner and Mike Soutar ripping the business plans to shreds in front of the candidates’ eyes. Best of luck to finalists next week. You can use our gallery to remind yourself of all 18 candidates and who left the process when.