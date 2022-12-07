WickFlicks returns to Littlehampton with fun Christmas film for families, including free drink and popcorn

WickFlicks returns to Littlehampton with a Christmas film showing for only 50p, with free drink and popcorn.

The Wick Action Group (WAG) will be screening Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger as part of its successful WickFlicks project.

The group was formed by Labour councillors Mike Northeast, Freddie Tandy and Alan Butcher. It also includes All Saints Church vicar the Rev Tom Robson and Morrisons Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn.

Mike said: "WickFlicks is running a Christmas film on December 22 at Wick Hall for only 50p - a Christmas treat that people can afford at these difficult economic times."

WickFlicks is running its Christmas film on December 22 at Wick Hall for only 50p

Doors at Wick Hall, in Wick Street, will open at 2pm on Thursday, December 22, and the film will be shown at 2.30pm. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

WickFlicks is made possible by the WAG volunteers and the Arun Wellbeing & Health Partnership Small Grants Fund.

