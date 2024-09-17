Winchelsea Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winchelsea Film Night presents the 1981 film Chariots of Fire this Saturday, September 21, in the New Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 6.30 for 7.30pm screening and admission is free. Refreshments and a Pay Bar will be available and you are invited to come early and enjoy a few drinks before the show begins.

The film recounts the true story of two determined British runners one was a Christian and the other a Jew who raced for the gold in the 1924 Olympics in Paris. Stars of the film are Ben Cross as Harold Abrahams and Ian Charleson as Eric Liddell as well as Ian Holm, Nigel Havers, John Gielgud and Lindsay Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW COURSE on ‘Creative Writing For All’ will be held at St Mary’s Centre, Rye starting on Tuesday, October 1 to November 12, from 10am to 12pm. This is a seven-week course led by Winchelsea resident Richard Ormrod who is an Open University tutor in Creative Writing, a published biographer, journalist, reviewer and poet.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

The course topics include: Memories into Memoirs; Atmosphere and Setting; Characterisation; Plotting Short Fiction; Language and Structure; Effective Dialogue and much more! If you are keen to practise and develop your writing skills the seven sessions cost £95 and bookings are available at: www.ryeartsfestival.org.uk

WINCHELSEA WINE SOCIETY (WWS) will be meeting on Friday, October 4 for the start of a trilogy of Italian wine tastings. This is to foment a better understanding of the great wines on offer from North, Central and Southern Italy.

The first tasting will focus on three standard whites and three classic reds including the outstanding Barolo and Amarone wines. Simon Legge will be joined by Sergio Rebecchi to guide everyone through the wines and their regions. To begin the evening convivially Sergio has chosen a first-class Prosecco for all to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Friday, November 29 WWS will celebrate the arrival of Beaujolais Nouveau and its memories of the 1970s with “Santé!” and the clink of glasses. In addition, everyone will get to taste three superior Cru Beaujolais wines which are from top vineyards.

Further details, including pricing, will be provided soon. If you are not yet a WWS member, please consider joining and there is no charge this year. As a member you will receive early notice of these and other future events and for details just email [email protected] and do remember to note these dates in your diary!

ENGLISH DRAMATIST James Shirley was born in London on September 18, 1596. A writer, poet and playwright he was educated at Cambridge University and taught at St Albans Grammar School. He later moved to London where he became a leading playwright during the reign of King Charles I and was popular for his comedies of fashionable London life.

For a short time Shirley fought in the English Civil War of 1642-51. At this time Parliament closed the theatres and Shirley returned to teaching and produced four volumes of poetry. He also wrote many plays between 1646-59 although none of them could be performed in the Interregnum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This changed when the Restoration began with King Charles II in 1660. Shirley’s famous poem ‘Death the Leveller’ is a reminder that the unattainable state of “equality” can only be found in death. The saying “death, the great leveller” indicates that death affects people of all classes in the same way; from the king to the peasant all are equal at death and they can take nothing with them to the grave.

A Bible reference is in Ecclesiastes 3:19-20 which states that “All have the same breath; man has no pre-eminence above the animal and all come from dust, and to dust all return”. Shirley’s poem begins with “The glories of our blood and state Are shadows, not substantial things; There is no armour against Fate; Death lays his icy hand on kings: Sceptre and Crown Must tumble down, And in the dust be equal made With the poor crooked scythe and spade”.

On October 29, 1666 James Shirley died aged 70. It was believed that Shirley and his wife died of fear and shock shortly after the Great Fire of London which rapidly destroyed the city.

KNOWN AS the great evangelist Henry Ostrom was a hymnwriter, author and Methodist minister connected with the Moody Bible Institute from 1921. He was born on September 19, 1862 in Hastings, Ontario, Canada and died in Indiana, USA on December 20, 1941.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ostrom mainly wrote under his pseudonym which was George Walker Whitcomb because he didn’t want to draw attention to himself as the author of his hymns in church meetings. He worked as a schoolteacher in Canada before emigrating to the USA where he ministered as an evangelist.

Preaching in Methodist churches in American cities he drew large crowds who came to hear his sermons. In Indianapolis the church experienced a revival due to Ostrom’s deeper, more methodical preaching on Jesus Christ. This systematic approach is reflected in Ostrom’s many written works.

His hymns include “His Mighty Hand”, “Is It The Crowning Day?” and the song “Are we to go where Jesus leads and verify how truth succeeds? Are we to battle with the wrong and meet its boasting with a song? We can and will. Give us grace the foe to face; Tis ours to tune men from sin’s way, Or seek to find them if they stray;”

A scripture reference is in Psalm 33:17-20 which compares human strength to the confidence that comes from trusting in God. “Behold, the eye of the LORD is upon them that fear him, upon them that hope in his mercy”. And is also clarified in John’s gospel 8:12 where Jesus says, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” Notable books written by Ostrom are: ‘Out of the Cain-Life into the Christ-Life’, ‘The Jew and His Mission’(1923) ‘Greatness 1904’, ‘Hymns and Spiritual Songs 1904’ and ‘The Law of Prayer 1910’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINCHELSEA BEACH Fellowship Lunch will take place at the Community Hall in Sea Road on September 27 at 12.30 for 1pm. Please phone 07927 107678 to reserve your place as caterers need to know numbers.

The lunch is free and consists of a selection of homemade dishes, plus there will be an opportunity to make a donation to a local charity which this month is the Rye Food Bank. All are invited to attend this friendly gathering and make new friends.