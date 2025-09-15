Award-winning director Gary Grant has been working with Crizmo Productions on Under Influence, featuring actors from his recent film I'm Not You.

Worthing Football Club has been used as a set, as well as the seafront, four different houses and a pub.

Gary said the recent wind and rain had a huge impact on filming but everyone had worked hard to complete the project on time.

The final day was at a house in Parkfield Road on Saturday night, where the main set was a garden party. Heavy rain as darkness fell caused concern but luckily the sky cleared and some fantastic footage was captured before the team wrapped at 2.30am.

Micah Ologbenla, producer, said: "It’s ambitious but we’re aiming to emulate the impact of recent Netflix series Adolescence and how it pushed a need for change within the UK government.

"It's a house party where essentially half the film happens. There's a guy, there's a girl. They both have a lot of stress going on in their lives and they both need a night to just be kids, to have fun and not worry about all the things that are weighing them down.

"It's about going to a party and having a good time with some really close friends. They both liked each other beforehand, so it's something that could be romantic. They are both flirting with each other, they are drinking and getting a bit drunk.

"They go upstairs. Something happens, it's indefinitive between both of them exactly what happened. Drink's involved, Jake thinks he knows, Lola is unsure - until other people get involved.

"These other people have their own opinions about things they don't know anything about, and I think that happens quite a lot. That is the heart of this film. The two people who are central to the story end up becoming not a part of it at all, as everyone else decides."

Micah really hopes it will help people and open up discussions on modern day tribalism that could spark change, like Adolescence. "If this film can do something like that for young people, then it would be great," he said.

The aim is to get Under Influence into film festivals next year. A Crowdfunder to raise post-production funds can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/under-influence---feature-film

Micah said: "We have a pretty small team of people who have done some fantastic stuff, actors like Tom Wisdom, Harry Jarvis and Harry Still, and a new team of people who haven't done that much."

Gary originally wrote Under Influence as a play and Harry Still played the lead role of Jake when it was staged at The CryerArts Centre in Carshalton in 2023. For the film, 21-year-old Harry is playing Marcus, one of Jake's friends.

Harry said: "I'm really excited about it. I had the option of auditioning for both Jake and Marcus but I felt the way it had grown, Jake was more gritty and it was a little bit out of my bracket.

"We want it to spark debate and we've got a great actor playing Jake. I play a friend who is more of a moral compass."

Jake Cash, 21, who was in Horrible Histories and Call the Midwife when he was younger, takes the role of Jake in the film, alongside Mia Townsend, 21, who was in the play and retains the role of Lola for the film.

They said this was the first time they had worked together and they had really enjoyed it. They added that they came to the filming with a framework of how it would work but they were able to have their own input during the scenes.

Gary explained: "The way I like to work can be quite chaotic but if you start being too rigid, you take out the creativity.

"It has been a hard shoot with the weather but we have got it all done on time. It has been tough but we have got used to it."

The end goal is to initiate a wide discussion over the topic of consent, promote Under Influence to younger and relevant audiences, raise awareness for victims and highlight potential charities and increase its potential impact by releasing on major platforms.

