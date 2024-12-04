Final preparations for Christmas in Eastbourne's Little Chelsea

The festive season is set to sparkle this Friday in Eastbourne, as the much-loved Little Chelsea Christmas Spectacular returns on 6th December, bringing fun, fireworks, and family-friendly activities to the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the event just around the corner, we are busy working behind the scenes on the final touches to make sure this year’s event is truly bigger and better, with something for everyone to enjoy and to kick off the festive season in style” said Event Organiser Lucy Hancock.

This highly anticipated event promises to be the largest and most spectacular yet, bringing festive cheer to South Street and Grove Road from 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Visitors can soak up the magic of the season with live music, artisanal craft stalls, delicious food and drink, and enchanting street performances. The Christmas market will feature a wonderful array of handcrafted goods, ideal for unique gifts, while the food and drink stalls offer seasonal flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the highlights of the day is the Festive Dog Show which takes place on Stage 2 outside the Council offices on Grove Road from 5:45 to 6:15 pm, with registration beginning at 5:30 pm.

Christmas in Little Chelsea

On the Main Stage, the Best Festive-Dressed Child, Adult, and Family Contest at 6:15 pm, judged by the local MP. There’s more entertainment throughout the day, including Morris Dancers performing outside the library and The Eagle, Santa and his elves in their grotto on South Street, and special appearances from favourite characters Bluey and Bingo.

The event culminates in a dazzling fireworks display at 8:00 pm, ensuring an unforgettable end to Eastbourne’s biggest Christmas celebration.

This cherished festive gathering is organised by Eastbourne’s BID, with special thanks to the organising committee, including Michelle from Urban Ground, Helen from Incredible Cakes, Cathy from Profile Hair, and Nigel from Grove Road Cards.

Don’t miss out - this Friday is Eastbourne’s Little Chelsea Christmas Spectacular, where families, friends, and the community will come together to create magical holiday memories!