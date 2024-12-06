Find Me A Star Talent Show is back in Hastings in April

By Chris Armstrong
Contributor
Published 6th Dec 2024, 12:38 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 13:12 BST
Find Me A Star is a talent show and this year we are back in Hastings East Sussex.

The Idea comes form local Social Media Personality and charity fundraiser John C. There is a cash prize for the winner each act is filmed and promoted though the talent show for you to have a copy of after So if you are a Singer, Dancer, Comedian, Magician then please get in touch .

When Applying send in:

Photo

John Cplaceholder image
John C

Act name

And what you will be doing

To Apply go follow and message the facebook

www.facebook.com/johnccoops

WhatsApp 07405 653067

Business sponsors need comes with promotion

