Find out about Eastbourne's lost Roman villa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday 23 February we are delighted to welcome Dr David Rudling, Academic Director of the Sussex School of Archaeology and expert on all things Roman to speak about: “Eastbourne’s Lost Roman Villa and other Villas in the South of England” at our monthly meeting.

David will tell us what evidence we have of Eastbourne’s Roman villa comparing it to other villas such as Fishbourne Roman Palace, Bignor, Lullingstone, Folkestone and Plumpton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent research on the Eastbourne flue tiles points to their place of manufacture and other finds show that this was a large, important building possibly the home of a local dignitary.

Artists's impression of the Eastbourne Roman villa