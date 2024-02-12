Find out about Eastbourne's lost Roman villa

BREAKING

Eastbourne Archaeology Society is the longest running historical society in Eastbourne! From September to April we run a series of talks on a variety of archaeological topics, while during the summer we have walks and outings. In addition, our members have a quarterly magazine which includes reports on all our talks and activities.
On Friday 23 February we are delighted to welcome Dr David Rudling, Academic Director of the Sussex School of Archaeology and expert on all things Roman to speak about: “Eastbourne’s Lost Roman Villa and other Villas in the South of England” at our monthly meeting.

David will tell us what evidence we have of Eastbourne’s Roman villa comparing it to other villas such as Fishbourne Roman Palace, Bignor, Lullingstone, Folkestone and Plumpton.

Recent research on the Eastbourne flue tiles points to their place of manufacture and other finds show that this was a large, important building possibly the home of a local dignitary.

To find out more join us at St Saviour’s Church Hall, Spencer Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4PA, on Friday 23rd February at 7.30pm. Members are free, visitors £2.50. To learn more about our group see www.EastbourneArchaeology.org.uk