Find out about the wonders of Sussex kelp and its environment at talk

The Sussex Kelp Recovery Project is an ambitious and hope-filled restoration project, which is restoring kelp to the seabeds of Sussex.

Kelp in sunlight © Big Wave TV

The Sussex Kelp Recovery Project aims to restore almost 200 square kilometres of lost kelp forest.

Kelp is a crucial marine ecosystem, vital to the rewilding of our local waters.

Henri Brocklebank, director of conservation at Sussex Wildlife Trust, said: “We can achieve great things working together.

"I want people to be excited about Sussex, to look out to sea and think about the amazing project under the waves. It belongs to everyone.

“I want people to love their seas, remember this project and teach their children all about the wonders of kelp.”

On Wednesday, March 1, Henri will give a virtual talk as part of CPRE Sussex’s Festival of Spring.

The talk is an opportunity to find out more about the recovery project, including how you can get involved.

CPRE Sussex director Brian Kilkelly said: “Our mission to shape a greener Sussex includes our coastline.

"The work of the Sussex Wildlife Trust and many other local organisations to restore our kelp forests is a wonderful story of how campaigning can lead to increasing protection and awareness.”

The virtual talk takes place from 7pm on March 1. Tickets are priced from £1-8.

Book your place here: eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-project-full-of-hope-sussex-kelp-restoration-tickets-481563087157