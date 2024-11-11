Fireworks in the ring in Newhaven!

Bonfire night has passed, but there are more fireworks guaranteed in Newhaven this week when the town’s Hillcrest Community Centre stages wrestling for the first time.

Stars of the grappling game will be battling it out on Saturday night in an explosive American rumble spectacular where the contestants are eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is declared the winner.

Fans can also look forward to seeing tag-team and solo bouts in the run-up to the main event, with the notorious bad boys of the ring, the Storm Boyz, among the contenders in action.

Other stars fighting it out to be crowned the king of the ring will include two legends of Sussex wrestling, Brighton’s popular record-breaking former PWF champion Barry Cooper, who has made more than 300 ring appearances, and Jason Winter, a member of a famous Lewes wrestling family, while current welterweight title-holder Cameron, from Peacehaven, will be one of the favourites to leave the arena victorious.

The Storm Boyz will be in action at the Hillcrest Centre on Saturday

Tickets are limited for the event that starts at 7.30. Fans can make sure of being there by booking at ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366. There are discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets.