First ever dedicated club night for Crawley

AAA Events Crawley & Anjelique Bar presents the first ever dedicated club night in Crawley to all things BASS!

Get ready to shake the foundations of Anjelique Bar as we bring you a night of pure, unadulterated BASS!

Join us for an epic clash between two of the most influential genres in electronic music: Drum and Bass and UK Garage.Prepare yourself for a mind-blowing experience as our lineup of incredible local DJs drop the heaviest beats and the most infectious rhythms to ensure that festival type vibe!

What to expect:

Heavy-hitting Drum and Bass: Feel the ground rumble beneath your feet as our D&B DJs unleash their intense,bass-driven tracks.

Infectious UKG grooves: Get your body moving to the hypnotic rhythms and soulful vocals of our UK Garage masters.

A crowd of like-minded bassheads: Connect with other music lovers who share your passion for these incredible genres.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of bassline mayhem!

Grab your tickets now via:

Date: Friday, October 4, Anjelique Bar, High Street, Crawley. Time: 9pm-3:30am

