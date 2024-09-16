First ever dedicated club night for Crawley
Get ready to shake the foundations of Anjelique Bar as we bring you a night of pure, unadulterated BASS!
Join us for an epic clash between two of the most influential genres in electronic music: Drum and Bass and UK Garage.Prepare yourself for a mind-blowing experience as our lineup of incredible local DJs drop the heaviest beats and the most infectious rhythms to ensure that festival type vibe!
What to expect:
- Heavy-hitting Drum and Bass: Feel the ground rumble beneath your feet as our D&B DJs unleash their intense,bass-driven tracks.
- Infectious UKG grooves: Get your body moving to the hypnotic rhythms and soulful vocals of our UK Garage masters.
- A crowd of like-minded bassheads: Connect with other music lovers who share your passion for these incredible genres.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of bassline mayhem!
Grab your tickets now via:
Date: Friday, October 4, Anjelique Bar, High Street, Crawley. Time: 9pm-3:30am
#drumandbass #UKG #crawley #Nightlife #bassline #eventsincrawley #whatsoninsussex
