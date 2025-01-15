First laser light show coming to Petworth plus exciting new shows announced for Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two colourful laser light shows will be coming to Petworth House next month for the first time thanks to a collaboration between Chichester District Council and The National Trust.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free shows - each lasting approximately 20 minutes - will kick off the February half term holiday, taking place on Saturday 15 February at 5.30pm and 6.45pm. The beautiful Petworth House will be lit up accompanied by music that will be synchronised to the lights.

During the day a number of activities will take place in the build-up to the shows. Petworth House will be open for free from 10.30am until 3.30pm, while 12noon - 4.30pm there will also be free drop-in crafts in The Battery House where children will be able to get creative, inspired by the laser show. In addition, there will also be live music in The Courtyard from local musicians, with performances running 3.30pm – 5.15pm and 6pm – 6.30pm plus local vendors providing food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excitement won’t stop there as the following weekend on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 February laser light shows will return to Chichester Canal Basin for the third year running. On both nights shows will take place at 6pm and 7.30pm – the first will be a modern Disney show with music and projections while the second show will be based around movie blockbusters.

Chichester laser light show at Chichester Canal Basin.

Before the shows there will be the opportunity to enjoy food and drink from local vendors. These will be situated along Canal Wharf along with a children’s carousel ride. There will also be an illuminated hoops performance and a roaming LED character to keep people entertained in the build up to the shows.

All the shows are being funded using grants from the UK Government secured by Chichester District Council.

“We are really excited to be partnering with the National Trust for the Petworth House show and it will be a lovely way for families to start the February half term,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Licensing, Events and Communications at Chichester District Council. “This has been designed as an opportunity for the local community to enjoy a free, new experience and we hope that lots of people from Petworth and surrounding areas will take the opportunity to wrap up warm and enjoy a fabulous day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last two years we’ve held some very successful shows at Chichester Canal Basin and so we are delighted that these will be returning on the second weekend of the half term. These have been extremely well received and help brighten up what can be quite a flat time of year following all the celebrations in December.

“Working with Chichester-based Showmen Events we’ve taken on board comments from previous years to enhance the experience and so we’re excited to be bringing a Disney-themed show and as well as the laser lights there will also be an arched water screen on the canal itself which will have moving images projected onto it which is new for this year.

“As part of our Events Strategy we are focused on bringing a wider range of events to the district for different age groups and audiences in order to support our local businesses and also support the evening and night-time economy. We are looking forward to bringing people from across the district together to enjoy next month’s spectacular events.”

Sue Rhodes, Visitor Operations & Experience Manager, Petworth House, says: “We can’t wait to open our doors to the local community for the free laser show and community day at Petworth House. It’s a chance for us to come together and bring some light and spectacle to a winter’s day! This promises to be a fun-filled event for all ages, from the crafts in the Battery House to the live music, and of course the laser show itself which will illuminate the mansion like never before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events in Chichester are being supported by The Chichester Canal Trust; West Sussex Fire and Rescue and St John Ambulance. Members of the Rotary Club of Chichester will also be collecting money to support the Chichester Canal Trust, a charity which looks after the canal and basin for members of the public to enjoy.

The Canal Trust will be keeping their gift shop and café open so that visitors can buy drinks and refreshments. In addition, Chichester District Council will also be closing off the adjacent part of Canal Wharf to traffic on both nights to allow a larger space for spctators and refreshment stalls.

People can find out more details about the laser shows closer to the time by checking the council’s social media channels – Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, as well as the What’s On pages on the council’s website: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson

People can also sign up to the council’s monthly email newsletter to ensure they receive updates on these events. People can sign up at: chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts