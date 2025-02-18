First laser show in Petworth a great success

The first laser show event to be held at Petworth House on Saturday was a fantastic success, with thousands of people enjoying the evening’s entertainment.

Around 4,600 people attended across the day, with many enjoying a look around the beautiful Petworth House which was open for free in the lead-up to the show. In addition, lots of children enjoyed taking part in craft activities organised by Petworth House while the Culture Spark programme hosted a silent disco.

People then enjoyed two light shows choreographed to music which turned Petworth House into a dazzling rainbow of colours.

The event - including the Culture Spark activities - was put on by Chichester District Council in partnership with the National Trust using grants from the UK Government secured by the district council.

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Licensing, Events and Communications at Chichester District Council said: “This was the first time at the venue, and we’d like to thank The National Trust and Lord and Lady Egremont for helping us to make the event happen and bring something new and different to this part of the district.

“Our aim was to provide a community event that was free and accessible to as wide a range of people, including families which is why we selected the start of the half term break. The event is also in response to our events strategy where we committed to deliver more events in other areas of the district following demand from residents. The aim is to help support local businesses, boost the local economy and showcase our wonderful district.

“Although the weather tried to dampen the spirits of the first show, lots of people enjoyed it and by the time of the second show the rain had cleared and the sky was darker so the full effect of the lasers could be seen and was a real spectacle. It was an amazing evening and people that I spoke to were very grateful for such an event to come to Petworth and I’d like to thank the team at Showmen Events for their hard work and to the wider community for embracing the event.

“I’d also like to thank Petworth Town Council, Petworth Business Association and a particular resident in Hampers Green who all worked together to organise some alternative parking for event-goers and to make North Street and Hampers Green roads safe, it made a real difference.

“As with all the events that we organise, we always like to gather feedback from attendees and so we have put together a quick survey for people to fill in.

“Results from these surveys are always used to help inform and improve future events and I would really encourage as many people who attended as possible to spend a couple of minutes answering the questions at https://letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/petworthlaserlightshow

People are invited to share their photos of the event at: https://app.snapsea.io/p/link/petworth-laser-light-show-2025

People are reminded that they can catch the free shows at Chichester Canal Basin this weekend. Shows take place on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 February and will be bigger and better than ever, with a new immersive water screen projecting popular film clips, choreographed to music and laser lights.

The earlier display, taking place at 6pm will focus on Disney films, and the later show at 7.30pm will feature movie blockbusters on both days. There will be plenty of food and drink options available around the Canal Basin, along with illuminated entertainers and a children’s carousel ride.

Chichester District Council will be closing off the adjacent part of Canal Wharf to traffic for the Chichester events on both nights again this year, to allow a larger space for spectators and refreshment stalls.

Those attending are being made aware that the shows contain strobe lighting.

People are encourage to walk, cycle or use public transport where possible. For those driving, there is plenty of parking available in nearby car parks, details can be found at chichester.gov.uk/carparks#chichestercarparks