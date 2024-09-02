First meeting after the summer break for Ferring Gardening Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ferring Gardening Club hold their first meeting after the Summer break

Thursday, September 5 is the date of our next monthly meeting. Our speaker David Jewell will be giving a presentation on Harold Hillier Gardens.

The club meets in the Ferring Village hall at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Visitors are welcome and the entrance fee is £3 which includes refreshments.

Mid-September is our Autumn Flower Show which will take place at the Ferring village hall on Saturday, September 14. Doors open at 2.30pm and the entrance fee is just £1.

There will be a range of flowers, plants, vegetables and home craft on display as well as our much appreciated home made cakes to have with a cup of tea or coffee.

Please come along and support your local gardening club.