First meeting after the summer break for Ferring Gardening Club
The Ferring Gardening Club hold their first meeting after the Summer break
Thursday, September 5 is the date of our next monthly meeting. Our speaker David Jewell will be giving a presentation on Harold Hillier Gardens.
The club meets in the Ferring Village hall at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Visitors are welcome and the entrance fee is £3 which includes refreshments.
Mid-September is our Autumn Flower Show which will take place at the Ferring village hall on Saturday, September 14. Doors open at 2.30pm and the entrance fee is just £1.
There will be a range of flowers, plants, vegetables and home craft on display as well as our much appreciated home made cakes to have with a cup of tea or coffee.
Please come along and support your local gardening club.
