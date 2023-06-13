Five ways to Wellbeing event in Chichester

Lavant Road Surgery Patient Participation Group (LRSPPG) is holding an event in June specifically for members of the local community. The aim of the event is to bring members of the local community together with specialists to learn what support is available to them to improve their wellbeing.

Submitted article

Lavant Road Surgery Patient Participation Group (LRSPPG) is holding an event in June specifically for members of the local community. The aim of the event is to bring members of the local community together with specialists to learn what support is available to them to improve their wellbeing.

Specialist organisations that will be present include –West Sussex Health and independent Living Support, Chichester Wellbeing, Bishop’s Palace Gardens, and Chatty Cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of LRSPPG, Helen Sampson, said: “We are delighted to be able to stage this event. We know there is a significant number of our local community that will benefit from the advice and guidance that will be available.”

The event is at the Oaklands Pavilion (Chichester Rugby Club), Wellington Road, Chichester PO19 6BB on Tuesday June 27 from 10.30am until 12:30pm. There is no charge for the event or parking.