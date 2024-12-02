Fix it and fill it – start 2025 well at Lindfield Repair Café

If you’ve yet to make your first visit to Lindfield Repair Café, why not start the New Year as you mean to go on? Dig out those broken items and bring them along to be fixed so that you, or somebody else, can make good use of them again and, most importantly, avoid them going to landfill.

The skilled Repair Café volunteers offer a huge range of repair services including sewing/textile mending; woodwork; electrical, including lighting, kitchen & small appliances; radios; jewellery; teddies & toys; computer configuration & advice; bike repairs & adjustments and knife & tool sharpening. We also offer general repairs – if it’s not listed, just pop in and ask or contact us.

Find out how it all works at www.lindfieldrepaircafe.org

Even if you don’t have anything for repair, pop in for a cake and hot drink and see what it’s all about. In January, we are thrilled to announce that Andi (of the Stand Up Inn) will be parking up nearby with her amazing Fill Good Van, Martha, so you can stock up on store cupboard essentials at the same time as visiting the Repair Café. Bring along your empty containers to fill up! Andi is hoping to be present at many Repair Café events throughout the year, just check out her Facebook page: Fill Good and visit her website www.fillgoodstore.co.uk to see what’s available. Visitors to the Kids Room can get involved in making a ‘Clean Up Car’ from recycled boxes and bottle tops, as well as trying out a range of construction activities. ALL REPAIRS MUST BE CHECKED IN BY 12.3OPM FOR COMPLETION BY CLOSING AT 1PM PLEASE ------------ Lindfield Repair Cafe is also proud to offer computer advice: They don’t carry spares, so physical repairs aren’t usually practical, and the aim is not to compete with local professional services, but they can help with technical issues that may be making you think about replacing your device prematurely. Don’t forget the power supply! Tool sharpening and Bike Repairs are also available at Lindfield Repair Café, carried out by skilled volunteers. Recycling Collection Points at the Café: Used Candle Wax for recycling by the Candle Lady Used Batteries to be recycled in exchange for books for a local primary school Recycle to Read (www.jointhepod.org) Printer Cartridges

Electrical Repairs at Lindfield Repair Café

Forthcoming events: Saturday 4th January Saturday 1st February Saturday 1st March MEND everyday items, RESTORE family treasures, SAVE money, REDUCE waste, VISIT Lindfield Repair Cafe Lindfield Repair Cafe is open on the first Saturday of the month at the United Reformed Church, 50 High Street, Lindfield, RH16 2HL from 10am to 1pm. Please check our website/social media pages for the latest updates (details below). Note: Lindfield Repair Cafe cannot guarantee that they will be able to repair all items brought in, but they will always have a go if possible! Spare parts for repairs are not supplied so if you need a new zip or bulb fitted it may be worth purchasing one before you come along! There is a collection point for Haywards Heath Food Bank at the venue so visitors may drop off donations when they visit. Website: https://www.lindfieldrepaircafe.org/