Fizz, fun, and local flavours: The South Downs Festival of Food & Fizz is back!

Mark your calendars, foodies and families! The much-loved South Downs Festival of Food & Fizz is bubbling up for another fantastic year at the South Downs Centre on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Get ready for a day packed with delicious local treats, toe-tapping tunes, and plenty of feel-good fun, all for a great cause!

This isn't just any food festival; it's a celebration of everything that makes our corner of England so special. Imagine strolling through a vibrant marketplace, sampling the very best produce our local farmers and artisans have to offer. From sparkling wines to scrumptious sourdough, there’s something to tickle everyone’s taste buds.

A Taste of What's in Store!

You'll find incredible local vendors showcasing their passion and produce.

Fancy a slice of authentic wood-fired heaven? Corvagliasa Pizza has you covered!

Craving something sweet? Noble & Stace will be tempting you with their exquisite handmade chocolates.

And for those who love a good tipple, Brilliant Gin will be on hand, alongside the elegant Roebuck Estate with their award-winning English sparkling wines.

"It’s all about connecting with the incredible talent right here on our doorstep," says Chris Malec, Founder & Organiser. "We’re so proud to shine a light on our local producers, from the regenerative farming of Slow Grow Farm to the pure honey from Bury Bees."

Beyond the Bites: Talks, Tunes & Tranquillity!

But it’s not just about eating (though there will be plenty of that!). The festival offers a feast for the mind too, with engaging talks and workshops.

Ever wondered about "The Rise of English Sparkling Wine"? Pip Mortimer from Roebuck Estate will spill the bubbles! You can even learn to make your own sourdough starter, just like generations before, in a special hands-on session.

For the aspiring home cooks, don’t miss the "Meet the Makers" table talk with TV chefs and authors like Valentina Harris (yes, she was on Ready Steady Cook!), Radhika Howarth, and Catherine Sloman. It's your chance to ask those burning culinary questions and get your favourite cookbooks signed!

As you wander, local artists will be busking throughout the day, filling the air with soulful street sounds. And as the sun begins to set, get ready for Andi B, Brighton's own vocal powerhouse, to headline the music stage with her "smooth like honey" voice.

Family Fun & Giving Back

The South Downs Festival Festival of Food & Fizz is truly family-friendly, with children under 18 entering for free when accompanied by an adult. It’s the perfect day out to explore new flavours, learn something new, and simply enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere.

Best of all, every delicious bite and every joyful moment helps a good cause! The festival is proud to support the St. Catherine’s Preservation Trust, Cocking and the Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare. There will even be a raffle with fantastic prizes to raise extra funds.

So, gather your loved ones, bring your appetite, and get ready to celebrate the best of the South Downs. It’s a day you won’t want to miss!

When: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Where: South Downs Centre, Midhurst

Find out more & get tickets: Visit https://www.thesouthdownsfestivaloffoodandfizz.com/

Socials:

Instagram @thesouthdownsfestivaloffood

See you there for a day of fizz, food, and fantastic memories!