Flamenco Raices - Komedia Brighton May 29

The flamenco dancer Lourdes Fernández and her company will perform their acclaimed show Flamenco Raíces on May 29 at Komedia Brighton, within the 2023 edition of the Brighton Fringe.

Flamenco Raices Komedia Brighton Mon 29 May

As a call to neophytes and aficionados of this dance and music genre, the London based group will bring to the festival’s audience a heterogeneous interpretation of Flamenco.

Flamenco Raíces (Roots) was conceived and created during the first confinement period in 2020 and premiered at the Salisbury Festival in 2020 by the Lourdes Fernández Flamenco Company.

Without losing purity and depth, this project was conceived to universalise Flamenco, bringing it to a wide and diverse audience.

The show, two hours long, departs from traditional flamenco in search of an eclectic style of music inspired by Folk, Andalusian Copla, Jazz and Middle Eastern inspired style.

