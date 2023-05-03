Flamenco Raices - Komedia Brighton May 29

As a call to neophytes and aficionados of this dance and music genre, the London based group will bring to the festival’s audience a heterogeneous interpretation of Flamenco.
Flamenco Raíces (Roots) was conceived and created during the first confinement period in 2020 and premiered at the Salisbury Festival in 2020 by the Lourdes Fernández Flamenco Company.
Without losing purity and depth, this project was conceived to universalise Flamenco, bringing it to a wide and diverse audience.
The show, two hours long, departs from traditional flamenco in search of an eclectic style of music inspired by Folk, Andalusian Copla, Jazz and Middle Eastern inspired style.
The dance, as well as the music in it, displays carefully studied and rehearsed acts, but the attentive spectator will be able to capture original moments of improvisation.