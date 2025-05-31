Flower festival to make a colourful return to Horsham church

Preparations are well underway for Horsham’s longest running and best-loved flower festival.

St Mary’s Church, on The Causeway, will host the Flower Festival between Thursday, June 19th until Sunday, June 22nd.

The theme of this year's festival is 'For the Beauty of the Earth', which is based on the choral anthem composed by John Rutter, meaning the arrangements will be interpretations of verses selected by individual volunteer arrangers.

There will be 26 man displays located within the church, which will be accompanied by a number of smaller arrangements, located around the building.

A huge amount of work goes into the staging of the festival, which has been running for more than 60 years, with 100 volunteers giving up their time to ensure the 13th Century building is transformed into a floral wonderland.

The festival will start on Wednesday June 18th with an evening service at 7.30pm and will conclude with a choir concert at 6pm on Sunday, June 22nd to which all are welcome. Members of the public will be able to visit the festival on Thursday to Saturday between 10am to 5pm or between noon and 4pm on the Sunday.

On Thursday afternoon at 1.30pm there will be Country Dancing in the Causeway by pupils from St. Mary's Primary School, which is also an established part of the flower festival.

During the festival, entry to the Church is free, with donations going towards the Parish Fabric Fund, which looks after the St Mary’s and Holy Trinity Church buildings, with 10 per cent of the money raised going to Horsham Matters.

A display at a previous year's St Mary's Church Flower Festival

The last festival in 2023 saw over 800 people into our Church and raised over £5,000.

This year, the organisers of the festival will be offering Vintage Afternoon Cream Teas during the festival, which must be booked in advance at £20 per person. They will be served in the Church’s Leslie Room on Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. A Cafe will also be open throughout the festival serving light refreshments.

For further information and to book your Afternoon Tea, please visit - www.stmaryshorsham.org.uk