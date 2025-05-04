Flying the VE 80 Flag will start St Mary’s, Felpham, to begin a day of events this Thursday 8 May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The flagpole on the Tower of St Mary’s Church, Felpham will fly the special VE 80 flag, at 9.00 am this Thursday to start a day of commemorative events at St Mary’s, Felpham. Come along for coffee and a bring and buy cake sale at 10.00 am in the St Mary’s Centre where you’ll also be able to see a small exhibition of wartime memorabilia and read some people’s recollections.

At the other end of the day - so come along after work, if you can - St Mary’s Bell Ringers will ring the Church bells along with bells across Europe.

Then, at 7.00 pm, there will be a guided tour of the 14 WW2 graves that are in St Mary’s Churchyard. The youngest of the Fallen in these graves was aged 18 when he was killed. (Wear suitable footwear for uneven terrain.)

At 8.30 pm, there will be a Church Service of Remembrance - a special service with music, hymns, prayers, readings and the National Anthem. Everyone is welcome whether of faith or none.

The youngest of the Fallen in the WW2 graves in St Mary’s Churchyard, Felpham

The VE 80 Flag - which will only be flown this day - will be lowered at 9.00 pm and Peace Lights will be placed at each of the 14 WW2 graves.

You are then invited to gather at the Felpham War Memorial, inside the Lychgate, at 9.30 pm, to join the nation in singing “I Vow to Thee My Country”.

Thursday 8 May - More than a day to remember - one to join in, too.