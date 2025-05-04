Flying the VE 80 Flag will start St Mary’s, Felpham, to begin a day of events this Thursday 8 May
At the other end of the day - so come along after work, if you can - St Mary’s Bell Ringers will ring the Church bells along with bells across Europe.
Then, at 7.00 pm, there will be a guided tour of the 14 WW2 graves that are in St Mary’s Churchyard. The youngest of the Fallen in these graves was aged 18 when he was killed. (Wear suitable footwear for uneven terrain.)
At 8.30 pm, there will be a Church Service of Remembrance - a special service with music, hymns, prayers, readings and the National Anthem. Everyone is welcome whether of faith or none.
The VE 80 Flag - which will only be flown this day - will be lowered at 9.00 pm and Peace Lights will be placed at each of the 14 WW2 graves.
You are then invited to gather at the Felpham War Memorial, inside the Lychgate, at 9.30 pm, to join the nation in singing “I Vow to Thee My Country”.
Thursday 8 May - More than a day to remember - one to join in, too.