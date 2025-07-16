Folk music legend launches new album in St.Leonards

Bonnie Dobson a famous Canadian singer songwriter in the Greenwich Village folk scene of the 1960s, is back with a much younger group The Hanging Stars and recorded an album ‘Dreams’ of ‘plangent keening country rock and folksy blues’, launched at ‘The Piper’ in St. Leonards on July 11th.

Bonnie whose most well-loved song is ‘Morning Dew’ left the folk scene in North America and has lived in Britain since 1969, where she married, finished a degree started in Toronto at Birkbeck College London, while rearing her two children, and running the faculty of arts till 2007. But her songs and beautiful voice were never forgotten by the public and treasured by such leading artists as Robert Plant. Jarvis Cocker convinced her to participate in the Meltdown festival at Southbank Centre in that same year. In 2014 she recorded her first album, for a small label and was planning to tour, when sadly her husband Andrew died.

Fast forward to around 2023 and the acoustic scene at the Betsey Trotwood pub in Clerkenwell, where Bonnie got to know the players of The Hanging Stars which led to their album just two years later. It has been chosen as record of the week by Will Hodgkinson of the Sunday Times, quoted in the first paragraph.

At the age of 84, Bonnie’s voice is as clear and unwavering as ever. Thanks to the live music promoters from Bexhill for bringing this class act to St.Leonards-on-Sea. A wonderful time was had by all. More please.

The Hanging Stars are Patrick Ralla: guitars & keys, Richard Olson: guitars, vocals &, percussion, Paul Milne: bass guitar, Paulie Cobra: drums and percussion, Sean Reid: keys, horn and percussion.