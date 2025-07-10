Food for thought – Hailsham care home invites community to learn about healthy eating and hydration

A care home in Hailsham will be hosting a nutrition and hydration workshop.

Keen to share its team’s expertise on healthy eating and the importance of hydration for those in later life, Care UK’s Bowes House on Battle Road is inviting the local community into the home on Tuesday 15th July from 2.15pm for a special event.

Guests will be able to sample healthy twists on classic recipes prepared by Head Chef Andy Snook. Dan Philpott, Regional Hospitality Manager, will also share information on the symptoms, causes and impact of high blood sugar levels, as well as advice on spotting the signs of dehydration and improving appetite.

The nutrition and hydration session aims to provide family carers and individuals living with health conditions, such as diabetes, with a space to ask questions and learn practical tips and simple food swaps.

Guests will also have the opportunity to share experiences with others in a relaxed group setting and can pick up a complimentary guide to take home.

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “We can’t wait for the local community to join us for our nutrition and hydration event.

“We want to raise awareness and reduce misconceptions around nutrition and hydration in older age. It can be challenging to know how best to support your loved one, which is why we’re inviting the community to join our talented Head Chef – who is keen to share his valuable expertise.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming some new faces and old friends for a chat over some delicious and nutritious food.”

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home features its own café, cinema and music room. The team offers a comprehensive activity programme, featuring a mix of themed events and group activities both inside and outside the home.

To find out more about Bowes House, please contact Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips on 01323 888 611, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/bowes-house.