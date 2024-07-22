Food for Thought: What's in a name – the streets of Worthing villages (part one)
The first book in this series by Wendy Greene, aided by her daughter Chrissie Greene, sold 90 copies in five weeks. The response was so fantastic that they decided to investigate the origins of streets in the villages surrounding the town centre, initially to the west, namely Salvington, Durrington, Goring, Tarring and West Worthing.
This new book is priced at £7.
Says Wendy: "We have really enjoyed delving into the history and sometimes mystery behind the names. It’s particularly rewarding knowing all profits will go to the Worthing Society to help preserve the heritage of our town.
"We will be launching the new book with a short talk, a cuppa and scone and hope you will support this volume as you did the last.
"Part 2 will follow later in the year, covering the east side from Findon Valley to East Worthing."
The talk on Wednesday, August 14, will begin at 3pm and will be followed by scones, jam, cream and a cuppa, all for £8.50.
Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking. Please make us aware of any dietary requirements when booking.
Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451
